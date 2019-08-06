UrduPoint.com
Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Starts Tree Plantation

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:25 PM

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started tree plantation campaign in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started tree plantation campaign in the city.

A spokesman of the authority Tuesday on said that PHA would plant 20,000 saplings at various sites-- Niamoana, Sammundri Road, D-Ground and Canal Road during the drive.

