Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) starts tree plantation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started tree plantation campaign in the city.

A spokesman of the authority Tuesday on said that PHA would plant 20,000 saplings at various sites-- Niamoana, Sammundri Road, D-Ground and Canal Road during the drive.