Parks & Horticulture Authority to beautify city, parks:DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ijaz Cheema has said that the best strategy was being evolved for beautification of the city, parks and green belts.

Talking to newsmen here on Friday, she said that PHA was striving hard for provision of pleasant and healthy environment to people.

She said that over 340 parks in the city were being converted into lush green for provision of best recreational facilities to people.

"If every person plants two saplings and also looked after the already planted trees and plants then the city would be converted into lush green shortly", she added.

She said that different programmes including flower shows, Melas at canal , literary competitions, paintings competitions would be arranged as soon the lockdown would be relaxed.