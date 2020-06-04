UrduPoint.com
Parks In City Lahore To Open From Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:14 PM

Parks in city Lahore to open from tomorrow

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan said on Thursday that a decision had been taken to open parks in the city from tomorrow with strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan said on Thursday that a decision had been taken to open parks in the city from tomorrow with strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19.

According to PHA sources, the DG said that decision was taken after getting approval from the Punjab government.

He said those visiting parks would use face masks and gloves, whereas, entrance in parks would be allowed after ensuring proper implementation of SOPs.

Muzaffar Khan further said that swings and play areas in parks for children would remain closed.

He said those visiting parks should keep themselves and others protectedby keeping proper social distance.

