Parks losing attraction due to missing kids entertainment equipment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Parks of the city losing attraction for families due to minimum number of kids entertainment equipment and other missing facilities at 79 parks of the city being supervised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

According to the details, out of the total 79 parks in Multan, only a few have kids entertainment equipment. A large number of parks also lack other facilities that usually tempt public to visit a park.

Most of the families visit parks to entertain their kids but the automatic swings and slides were available only at Shah Shams Park. Al though, some 40 parks in the city feature manual kids entertainment equipment including swings but parents thought of them as risky for their kids and avoid visiting these parks.

A citizen namely Muhammad Sohail told APP that he had not visited any park with family for last three years due to lack of facilities and enjoyment tools for kids. He also pointed out the poor security arrangements at parks which bar families from visiting them.

Instead of going to a park, I prefer visiting any of the various food points in the city where playing areas with latest and automatic entertainment equipment have been established for kids," he added.

Another citizen, Zubair Gurmani, said there should be proper security, boundary walls, swings, slides, toilets and other facilities in the parks to attract families.

When contacted, PHA spokesman Jalaluddin informed that arrangements were being made to restore recreational activities in parks by providing maximum facilities there. He said due to mishaps in the past, the administration was installing swings after comprehensive physical examination.

He said PHA had established 10 new parks in the city out of which six were completed while remaining would be made operational in next three to four months.

He said five points had been made compulsory for parks including boundary wall, jogging track, walking track, sitting areas, and swings and slides for the kids. The ten new parks were being developed by keeping in view these five important things, he added.

Jalaluddin said enjoyment tools for kids were available at about 40 parks including Officer Colony Eidgah Park, Allama Iqbal Park Nawan Shehr, Arts Council Park near MDA Chowk Qasim Bagh situated near Qasim Fort and others where the swings and slides were being operated manually.

Similarly, washrooms were available in more than 50 parks out of 79 while the other facilities were also being ensured at new parks.

He said that Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza had directed the officers concerned to ensure maximum facilities at parks in order to restore recreational activities for public. The DG PHA was himself monitoring the all ongoing development projects of the parks, Jalal added.