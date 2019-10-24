Parks, mini play lands should pay due taxes: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that all amusement, water parks, mini-playlands (Indoor Play Areas), auditorium and places of casual events and sports stadiums must be brought into tax bracket

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that all amusement, water parks, mini-playlands (Indoor Play Areas), auditorium and places of casual events and sports stadiums must be brought into tax bracket.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Thursday.

He said that the violators must be dealt according to the rules and regulation and they all are supposed to pay taxes as per law.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told that there were five amusement parks, six water parks, ten mini play lands and eight auditorium/places of casual events/sports stadiums in Karachi, one amusement park in Hyderabad, two water parks in Thatta and one water park was in Tando Adam.

Chawla asked the Director Entertainment to have a complete survey of these places and submit a report regarding collection of the taxes.

He added, 'No one is above the law and every one has to pay the tax and proper action will be taken against those who do not comply with the orders'.

In the meeting, overall tax collection situation was also reviewed.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed to improve tax collection situation especially property tax.

He asked DG ET & NC to form special teams for collection of property tax and assign efficient, energetic and honest officersfor the purpose.