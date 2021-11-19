Parks to be made best recreational spots for families: DG PHA

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza said that parks would be made best recreational spots for families by ensuring maximum facilities in the parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza said that parks would be made best recreational spots for families by ensuring maximum facilities in the parks.

During his visit of Circuit House Park and Meharban Colony Park here on Friday to review ongoing development projects, the DG PHA said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure maximum facilities in parks. He said that development work was continued with rapid pace at parks to restore recreational activities. He said that paint work at both parks has been completed while installation of benches and trash bins was also in final stages of completion.

Syed Shafqat Raza said that renovation of toilets, paint of swings and availability of clean drinking water facility at parks would attract public. He said that provision of best facilities at parks for families was top priority and added that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

Director Admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi, Director Engineering Adnan Butt and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.