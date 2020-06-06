UrduPoint.com
Parks To Open On Conditional Basis: Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:12 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood Saturday said the Punjab government has given the permission to open parks but made it compulsory for the people to adopt precautionary measures to cope with the virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood Saturday said the Punjab government has given the permission to open parks but made it compulsory for the people to adopt precautionary measures to cope with the virus.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Dewar Iqbal at Allama Iqbal park Shamsabad here.

The Adviser informed that parks had been opened for people and the permission was granted by the Punjab Minister Usman Buzdar keeping in view the health of people.

He said people who suffering from fever and cough would not be allowed to enter the parks. "The people had been asked not to bring children to the parks. Basically, parks opened for the morning and evening walks," he added.

He said permission to open parks was conditional and the visitors to the parks should adopt the safety measures under the SOPs formulated by the health department, otherwise they would be barred from entering the park. No one would be allowed to enter into parks without face masks, gloves and to maintain social distancing.

The Adviser to CM Punjab paid glowing tributes to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, saying that his personality, philosophy, poetry, and perceptions were a national asset. "The philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal is the beacon of light for the youth. Following Iqbal's ideas, we can take our country to the heights of prosperity and development". He added.

