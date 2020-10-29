UrduPoint.com
Parks To Remain Open From 5am To 6pm

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director Admin and Finance Robina Kosar Thursday said the parks of the city would be closed at 6 p.m. under the preventive measures against coronavirus

In a statement issued here, Robina Kosar said that as per directives of of the Punjab government, all precautionary measures were being taken to contain coronavirus.

She said that PHA striving hard to provide best recreational places to citizens. She said that parks of the city would remain open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily under the directives of the provincial government.

Robina Kosar added that coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoP) has been displayed at various points of each park and urged the masses to follow the instructions in order to protect themselves and others from the virus.

