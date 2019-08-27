UrduPoint.com
Parks, Two Roads Named After Kashmir In Rajanpur District

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:41 PM

Deputy commissioner Rajanpur on Tuesday named two parks and a road after Kashmir in the district to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)

The initiative was taken on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who had announced to name a park at divisional level and a road at district level after Kashmir to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The initiative was taken on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who had announced to name a park at divisional level and a road at district level after Kashmir to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

According to the notification, road from Freshwell Bakery to Mach Darra Chowk Circular Road was named as Kashmir Road and Madni Park was named as Kashmir Park in Rajanpur city.

A park near TDCP motel in Kot Mithan was named as Kashmir Park. Moreover, Khawaja Fareed Park in Kot Mithan was renamed as Khawaja Fareed Ladies Park.

