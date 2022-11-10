Parliament, a top institution of country: Raja Pervez

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf here on Thursday said that Parliament was the highest institution of the country and its employees were real asset

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf here on Thursday said that Parliament was the highest institution of the country and its employees were real asset.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held at Parliament House to give promotions' notifications of next grades to employees working in Class IV and other non-gazetted grades.

Congratulating the employees, the speaker said that promotion was the right of every employee who worked hard and with dedication.

It is a matter of happiness that all these employees have not only completed their current tenure but have also passed the promotion test and interview stages organized by the Secretariat and have been promoted to the next grade.

He expressed the hope that the promoted employees would perform the newly assigned responsibilities efficiently and continue to play an active role in increasing the honor and respect of the institution.

These employees have been promoted under departmental promotion quota.

They properly appeared in the examination, conducted under the departmental promotion quota by the third party and those who passed the examination are promoted to the next grade on merit.

The employees are included software engineers, master and bachelor degree holders as well as foreign degree holders.

Those promoted include 17 Lower Division Clerks (BPS-9), 2 Protocol Assistants (BPS-14), 5 Data Entry Operators (BPS-14) and 18 Assistant Private Secretary (BPS-16).

The promoted employees have been serving in the National Assembly for many years.

By promoting on written test, interview, academic merit and ACR, the National Assembly Secretariat has introduced a new dimension for other institutions.

The promoted employees thanked the speaker and expressed determination that they would work with more dedication for the development and honor of the institution.