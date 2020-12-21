UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliament An Important Forum For Continuity Of Democracy: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:48 PM

Parliament an important forum for continuity of democracy: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the Parliament was an important forum for the continuity of democracy and urged all the political parties to ensure its sanctity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the Parliament was an important forum for the continuity of democracy and urged all the political parties to ensure its sanctity.

He was talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here at a meeting.

They discussed in detail the issues related to parliamentary system.

The prime minister said the people looked to the elected representatives to raise their issues in the Parliament. The real power of the Parliament was to serve the people and uphold the Constitution, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Democracy All

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

6 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

15 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

23 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad& ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi envoy calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.