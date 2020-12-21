Parliament an important forum for continuity of democracy: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the Parliament was an important forum for the continuity of democracy and urged all the political parties to ensure its sanctity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the Parliament was an important forum for the continuity of democracy and urged all the political parties to ensure its sanctity.

He was talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here at a meeting.

They discussed in detail the issues related to parliamentary system.

The prime minister said the people looked to the elected representatives to raise their issues in the Parliament. The real power of the Parliament was to serve the people and uphold the Constitution, he added.