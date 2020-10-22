Parliament authorized to decide every issue

Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday contended that Parliament was a supreme institution having the authority and powers to decide every issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday contended that Parliament was a supreme institution having the authority and powers to decide every issue.

The committee met here at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood.

The committee said Parliament was the elected body having decision powers, adding if anyone thought that Parliament could not discuss every issue, then the concept of Parliament was lost.

A committee member Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan said that Parliament, Judiciary and Execute were the pillars of the state.

The committee members discussing the Public Petition No 3260 referred to the committee by chairman Senate for consideration and report said that it was clear that Parliament was mother of all institutions and discussion about under trial cases in courts could not be stopped.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan giving his opinion said that the committee could not listen and discuss the subjudice cases.

"If Parliamentary committee wants to listen and discuss under trial matter, the relevant laws should be amended which is the right of Parliament," he added.

The committee discussing the point of public importance raised by Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan regarding procedure and criteria for conferring the National Awards in Senate sitting held in September said that the award policy needed to be revised, adding that it was need of hour to improve criteria for conferring the National Awards.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the government wanted the scrutiny for the National Award to be such that the recipient feels honored.

The committee chairman Muhammad Talha Mehmood said that committee valued positive thinking about the National award.