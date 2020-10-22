UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliament Authorized To Decide Every Issue

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:09 PM

Parliament authorized to decide every issue

Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday contended that Parliament was a supreme institution having the authority and powers to decide every issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday contended that Parliament was a supreme institution having the authority and powers to decide every issue.

The committee met here at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood.

The committee said Parliament was the elected body having decision powers, adding if anyone thought that Parliament could not discuss every issue, then the concept of Parliament was lost.

A committee member Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan said that Parliament, Judiciary and Execute were the pillars of the state.

The committee members discussing the Public Petition No 3260 referred to the committee by chairman Senate for consideration and report said that it was clear that Parliament was mother of all institutions and discussion about under trial cases in courts could not be stopped.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan giving his opinion said that the committee could not listen and discuss the subjudice cases.

"If Parliamentary committee wants to listen and discuss under trial matter, the relevant laws should be amended which is the right of Parliament," he added.

The committee discussing the point of public importance raised by Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan regarding procedure and criteria for conferring the National Awards in Senate sitting held in September said that the award policy needed to be revised, adding that it was need of hour to improve criteria for conferring the National Awards.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the government wanted the scrutiny for the National Award to be such that the recipient feels honored.

The committee chairman Muhammad Talha Mehmood said that committee valued positive thinking about the National award.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament September All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Calling Capt Safdar's arrest a violation of one's ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court issues notices to respondents in a p ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister for introducing technology in FBR, ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day against ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader vows to stand firm after ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Managed to Balance Needs of Soci ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.