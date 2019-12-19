Parliament backbone of strong, vibrant Pakistan: President Dr. Arif Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday termed parliament the "backbone for a strong and vibrant Pakistan", saying the institution was also the voice of common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday termed parliament the "backbone for a strong and vibrant Pakistan", saying the institution was also the voice of common man.

In a meeting with participants of 6th National Parliamentary Development Course here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said founding fathers had envisioned Pakistan as a democratic country.

President Alvi highlighted that the Constitution of Pakistan defined the role and functions of the President, Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

He lauded role of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services in imparting quality training to the participants and expressed confidence that the skills acquired by trainees would be translated towards better conducting of official business of the parliament.

He said diversity of parliamentarians belonging to different backgrounds contributed to the strength of democracy.

Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services is mandated to provide legislative, research and capacity building support to Members of Parliament. The institute also offers capacity building services to officials working in the respective secretariats to enable them provide assistance to parliamentarians for enhancing their performance in four core areas of oversight, legislation, representation and policy guidance in a befitting manner.