Parliament best forum for negotiations: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was serious about dialogue, they should utilize the appropriate platform of Parliament.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Parliament was the best forum for negotiations. “Engaging in dialogue in Parliament will not only strengthen the institution but also restore respect and trust in it," he added.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has repeatedly extended offers for talks to PTI, which were consistently rejected.

He said PTI have shown no belief in the process and have dismissed negotiation offers outright.

He expressed skepticism over PTI’s preconditions for dialogue and their history of sudden U-turns, questioning the party’s seriousness.

"I personally don’t understand their sudden eagerness for dialogue in the past five-six days. Seriousness must be demonstrated for talks to move forward," he stated.

Regarding the November 26 events, the defense minister criticized PTI leaders for their contradictory statements. He said the party relying on baseless allegations and propaganda.