Parliament Best Forum For Political Dialogue On National Issues: Dr Babar

Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:46 PM

Parliament best forum for political dialogue on national issues: Dr Babar

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Thursday said the Parliament was best forum for political dialogue on national issues including judicial and electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Thursday said the Parliament was best forum for political dialogue on national issues including judicial and electoral reforms.

The government was intended to initiate talks with the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only in the Parliament to resolve issues except the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) and relaxation in corruption cases, he said talking to a private news channel.

He asked the opposition parties to come forward to play a constructive role by highlighting genuine issues of the common man and stressed the need to settle all the matters only in the Parliament.

Dr Babar Awan said the PDM could hold negotiation with the government but not institutions like army or judiciary. When the government showing seriousness in talks with PDM then it (opposition) included NRO in them which was impossible, he added.

He said the PDM was continuously demanding the NRO from Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding nobody could get the NRO from him (PM). The PDM leadership had gathered on one point agenda to save the looted national wealth and corruption, he stated.

He said the PDM parliamentarians would not tender their resignations from the assembles, adding if Maulana Fazalur Rehman was serious in resignations then he should take it from his son and brother those were part of the Parliament.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif being an absconder and fugitive had told a lie to the whole nation regarding his illness. Nawaz Sharif was in a contact with the enemies of the country those wanted to create instability here, concluded.

