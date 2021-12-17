UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

Parliament best forum to discuss national issues: MNA

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Friday saidparliament is the best forum to discuss all national issues because it was the appropriate forum to resolve all the issues amicably

Talking to a private news channel, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was working independently and the opposition political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had registered most of the cases against each other during their tenures.

