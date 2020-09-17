Parliament building illuminated to observe patient safety day

World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday illuminated the Parliament building in orange colour to commemorate World Patient Safety Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday illuminated the Parliament building in orange colour to commemorate World Patient Safety Day.

The event is part of global activities planned by World Health Organization, international partners and all countries to commemorate World Patient Safety Day.

The objective of World Patient Safety Day 2020 campaign is to raise global awareness about the importance of addressing health worker safety as a prerequisite to patient safety.

The theme of this year's World Patient Safety Day is�Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety�and the slogan is�'Safe health workers, Safe patients'.

WHO urges all Member States, stakeholders and partners to speak up for health worker safety.

Talking to media persons, WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said "We are all in this together and are fully supportive of recognizing patient safety as a global health priority.

" He said that nothing was more important than keeping our patients and employees safe.

He said that World Patient Safety Day was established by the 72nd World Health Assembly in May 2019 with a goal of bringing together health workers, patients, families, caregivers, communities, health care leaders and policymakers to demonstrate commitment to health worker safety and patient safety.

He added the overall objectives of World Patient Safety Day included enhancing the global understanding of patient safety, increasing public engagement in the safety of health care and promoting global actions to enhance patient safety and reduce patient harm.