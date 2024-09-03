Open Menu

Parliament Committed To Building Consensus For Tackling Collective Challenges Like Energy Crisis: Ayaz Sadiq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Parliament committed to building consensus for tackling collective challenges like energy crisis: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said that Parliament is the right platform to deliberate upon and find workable solutions to common problems.

Addressing the conference “Parliamentary Consultation on Strategic Options for Electricity Distribution Systems in Pakistan he said that the energy sector in Pakistan has been grappling with challenges for decades.

He also said that although Pakistan has become successful in tackling the issue of load shedding, however, rationalizing the energy sector is pivotal for tackling the high cost of electricity in Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq said that energy cost is a global challenge. Energy costs have skyrocketed even in developed countries, as has happened in Pakistan. The government is committed to rationalizing the energy cost for end users, he added.

While highlighting the importance of the right person for the right job, he said that soon after taking oath as Speaker of the National Assembly, he conducted interviews of all officials and officers of the National Assembly Secretariat to depute the right person for the right job.

He emphasized the need to rationalize the human resource for their growth and evolution. He said that Pakistan's parliament became the first parliament to be a "green Parliament "in the region. He also emphasized utilizing renewable energy sources.

MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah said that cheap and affordable energy is an urgent need. She also expressed gratitude to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq attending the event.

She raised issues attached to energy, being faced by the people. "The energy crisis is one of the major bottlenecks which is hindering economic growth and progress of the country," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding National Assembly Electricity Energy Crisis Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Job Progress Event All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

38 minutes ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

44 minutes ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

5 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

5 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

7 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

7 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

11 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

20 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

20 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan