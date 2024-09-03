- Home
Parliament Committed To Building Consensus For Tackling Collective Challenges Like Energy Crisis: Ayaz Sadiq
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said that Parliament is the right platform to deliberate upon and find workable solutions to common problems.
Addressing the conference “Parliamentary Consultation on Strategic Options for Electricity Distribution Systems in Pakistan he said that the energy sector in Pakistan has been grappling with challenges for decades.
He also said that although Pakistan has become successful in tackling the issue of load shedding, however, rationalizing the energy sector is pivotal for tackling the high cost of electricity in Pakistan.
Ayaz Sadiq said that energy cost is a global challenge. Energy costs have skyrocketed even in developed countries, as has happened in Pakistan. The government is committed to rationalizing the energy cost for end users, he added.
While highlighting the importance of the right person for the right job, he said that soon after taking oath as Speaker of the National Assembly, he conducted interviews of all officials and officers of the National Assembly Secretariat to depute the right person for the right job.
He emphasized the need to rationalize the human resource for their growth and evolution. He said that Pakistan's parliament became the first parliament to be a "green Parliament "in the region. He also emphasized utilizing renewable energy sources.
MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah said that cheap and affordable energy is an urgent need. She also expressed gratitude to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq attending the event.
She raised issues attached to energy, being faced by the people. "The energy crisis is one of the major bottlenecks which is hindering economic growth and progress of the country," she added.
