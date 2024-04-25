Open Menu

Parliament Committed To Resolve Public Issues On Priority Basis: Ghulam Mustafa

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Thursday said that Parliament of Pakistan is committed to resolve public issues on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Thursday said that Parliament of Pakistan is committed to resolve public issues on priority basis.

During meeting with Political Counselor British High Commission, Ms. Zoe Ware who called on him at Parliament House Islamabad, he said that Pakistan values its ties with United Kingdom.

Deputy Speaker also said that UK parliament is known as mother of all parliament and its parliamentary traditions

are being followed in many democratic countries.

He said that extending parliamentary cooperation between the two countries would further deepen the relations.

He said, "Dialogue is key to strength parliamentary democracy."

Ms. Zoe Ware extended warm felicitation to Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on his successful election as Deputy Speaker. She said that UK would continue to support Pakistan especially in education, energy, trade and investment sector.

