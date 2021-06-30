Parliament committed to resolve PWDs challenges: NA speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said the parliament was committed to resolve the challenges being faced by people with disabilities (PWDs) in the country.

During the budget session 2021-2022, he placed the first Braille copy of 1973 Constitution in the House and briefed about the historic milestones achieved to make the parliament friendly for PWDs.

He said Pakistan's parliament was the first parliament in the region to convert its Constitution into Braille system besides making the official website of National Assembly accessible for visually impaired people.

He said the Parliament House had become the first building to complete disability audit for the first time in the history and making it accessible to PWDs.

Asad Qaiser remarked about the importance of parliamentary diplomacy to enhance regional prosperity and development.

He informed the house that the successful occurrence of second general conference of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) indicated the success of incumbent parliament to enhance the parliamentary diplomacy.

He said National Assembly Secretariat successfully hosted this conference where ECO members unanimously denounced the brutalities on innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in "Islamabad Declaration".

The speaker also informed that Islamabad was declared as Permanent Secretariat of PAECO and member countries unanimously elected him as president of PAECO.

Asad Qaiser informed the House that National Assembly Secretariat was planning to commemorate platinum ceremony of the establishment of the House on 10th August, and sought suggestion from the members in that regard.

He emphasized that this house was the representative of common people and both treasury and opposition benches had collective responsibility to maintain its integrity and decorum.