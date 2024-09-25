Open Menu

Parliament & Constitution To Stay Supreme; No Space For Politicking: Senator Irfan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Parliament & Constitution to stay supreme; no space for politicking: Senator Irfan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that the Parliament and Constitution would stay supreme and warned the PTI that there was no room for politicking on major national issues.

Addressing a press conference, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the Parliament was a supreme forum to enact necessary legislation for streamlining the system and address the issues of common man.

It was also the prerogative of the Parliament to make laws for the smooth functioning of state, he added.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui recalled that it was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which in the past had attacked and disrespected the institutions including the Parliament and Pakistan Television (ptv). It had even not spared the security institutions, he added.

The party had indulged in such activities which ultimately damaged the country's solidarity and integrity, he said.

Irfan Siddiqui said the PTI government had get registered fake cases against innocent people.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had faced bogus cases during the PTI tenure.

The PTI leaders, he said, were habitual of using unparliamentary language against their opponents. Their party workers were involved in the May 9 riots, who disgraced the martyrs’ monuments and security installations.

Irfan Siddiqui said that the present government was effectively working for the country’s prosperity and economic stability.

To a query, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had full regard for the judiciary and it also believed in the freedom of expression.

Irfan Siddiqui said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already given its decision that no reserved seats would be allotted to the Sunni Ittehad Council. Besides, the Supreme Court's majority decision had not resolved the issue, leading to a perplex situation, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Riots Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Irfan Siddiqui Man May Muslim Government PTV

Recent Stories

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

1 hour ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

2 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

2 hours ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

2 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

2 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

3 hours ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

5 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan