Parliament & Constitution To Stay Supreme; No Space For Politicking: Senator Irfan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that the Parliament and Constitution would stay supreme and warned the PTI that there was no room for politicking on major national issues.
Addressing a press conference, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the Parliament was a supreme forum to enact necessary legislation for streamlining the system and address the issues of common man.
It was also the prerogative of the Parliament to make laws for the smooth functioning of state, he added.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui recalled that it was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which in the past had attacked and disrespected the institutions including the Parliament and Pakistan Television (ptv). It had even not spared the security institutions, he added.
The party had indulged in such activities which ultimately damaged the country's solidarity and integrity, he said.
Irfan Siddiqui said the PTI government had get registered fake cases against innocent people.
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had faced bogus cases during the PTI tenure.
The PTI leaders, he said, were habitual of using unparliamentary language against their opponents. Their party workers were involved in the May 9 riots, who disgraced the martyrs’ monuments and security installations.
Irfan Siddiqui said that the present government was effectively working for the country’s prosperity and economic stability.
To a query, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had full regard for the judiciary and it also believed in the freedom of expression.
Irfan Siddiqui said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already given its decision that no reserved seats would be allotted to the Sunni Ittehad Council. Besides, the Supreme Court's majority decision had not resolved the issue, leading to a perplex situation, he added.
