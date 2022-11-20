Parliament determined to ensure quality education for children: Speaker NA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday said that the Parliament is determined to protect the rights of children by providing them opportunities for quality education and training.

In his message on World Children's Day, the Speaker said that children are the future of the nation and the Parliament has constituted Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights. He said the Parliamentary Caucus will be an important milestone in protecting children's rights and making child-related laws more effective and enforceable.

He said that the Parliament would do legislation to control forced labour of children, trafficking and harassment of children.

He said every member of society must play a role to protect children from all types of harassment.

He said that on the Parliament's Diamond Jubilee, a special children's convention was organized at National Assembly where children belonging to all classes were invited to express themselves. He said the children participating in the convention showcased their talents.

He said Pakistani children are talented and have the potential to change the destiny of the nation. He said that intelligent children of today would be tomorrow's leaders and it was important to give them respect, and compassion by providing them with the best education and training opportunities.