Parliament Determined To Safeguard Rights Of Journalists: NA Speaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the parliament is determined to spearhead the legislation for protecting reporters and journalists, especially the ones attached to print media.
In a felicitation message to the newly elected members of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), he congratulated Arshad Ahmed Arif and Ijaz-ul-Haq on their successful election as President and Secretary General of CPNE, respectively.
He expressed confidence that the newly elected members will carry out every possible effort in making CPNE a proactive organisation, dedicated to protecting and ensuring the provision of basic rights to reporters and journalists.
While acknowledging the role of print media, he said that "Parliament and media are dovetailed to further the cause of democracy".
