Parliament doing utmost to curb coronavirus spread: Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that the Parliament was playing its utmost role to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

While chairing the meeting of parliamentary committee on coronavirus here at Parliament House, he said the situation regarding the virus would be reviewed every week.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Babar Awan, Hammad Azhar, Azam Swati, Ali Muhammad Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mushahidullah Khan and others.