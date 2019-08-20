UrduPoint.com
Parliament Enacts Seven Laws In First Year

The Parliament, in its first year, enacted seven laws while seven ordinances were laid in the National Assembly

As many as 21 and four bills were introduced in National Assembly and Senate respectively.

According to the special report launched by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on its performance of first year, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs helped run the Parliament in a smooth manner.

The National Assembly completed its one year and undertook important legislative business from August 13, 2018 to August 6, 2019.

The sessions of the Parliament were called on time and as per Parliamentary Calendar target of obligatory days was met. No law repugnant to Islamic teachings was processed and draft bills, injurious to national interest were not accepted.

The bill for Prime Minister's Question Hour was moved. Twelve reports were laid in National Assembly and 13 in the Senate.

All the year round, thousands of questions pertaining to various ministries were answered in the National Assembly and Senate.

The major achievement of the Parliament was amendment in the Election Act, 2017 for delimitation of Constituencies in former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The ministry strictly followed the austerity drive of the federal government. There was zero expenditure on Federal Minister's entitlements: The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs did not use government vehicle and no expense was incurred on tea and entertainment.

The minister himself paid his office telephone bills. Salary of the minister goes to an orphan house. He voluntarily returned Rs 0.455 million to government on account of travels abroad.

The federal minister himself oversaw the expenditure and an overall saving of Rs. 12.972 million was made.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan supervised the work for resolution of grievances of the public.

The minister resolved 68% of the written complaints addressed to Prime Minister. A total of 33968 complaints were received and 22946 or 68 percent of them were resolved while 11022 cases were under process.

The grievances were received from provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunhkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan andfrom overseas Pakistanis.

