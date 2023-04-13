UrduPoint.com

Parliament Enjoys Absolute Constitutional Authority To Run State Affairs: Amin

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul- Hauq on Thursday vowed that no one would be allowed to compromise the supremacy of the parliament it was the only forum having absolute constitutional authority and powers to run the state affairs by making necessary legislations.

Addressing a press conference all along with other coalition partners, he said, "Presence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) along with other parties in the press conference is an indication that his party is with the government on the issue of supremacy of law and the parliament.

" The minister said the 1973 Constitution was supreme and chained all the federating units with each other.

"Our struggle is for the supremacy of the parliament, freedom of judiciary and impartially and strengthening of democracy" he added.

He said the parliament was the supreme body and had the right to make legislations, and no other institution would be allowed to create hurdles in the way of parliament to enact laws for the betterment of the country.

"The coalition parties are with the government on the issues confronting the county at present," he remarked.

