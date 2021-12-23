Parliament formulates laws with great diligence but not implemented properly: Ali Zafar

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Thursday said that laws were formulated for the betterment of the people and country as Parliament formulated laws with great diligence but unfortunately laws were not implemented properly

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Syed Ali Zafar. The meeting was attended by Shibli Faraz, Mohammad Azam Khan Sawati, Azam Nazir Tarar, Mian Raza Rabbani, Kamran Murtaza, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shahadat Awan besides Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and other officials concerned.

The committee discussed the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 (Amendment to Article 89), the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2021 (Article 2021), amendment in Article 89 of the Constitution, Constitutional Amendment Bill 2021 (Amendments to Articles 57,62,72,86,89,126,159,160,162,166), Constitutional Amendment Bill 2021 (Amendment to Article 160), amendment in Article 37 of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2021and the matters of amendment in Articles 111,140, 260 and 275 of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2021 were reviewed in detail.

Syed Ali Zafar expressing concern said that the anti-rape (investigation and trial) bill was introduced before the standing committee and after a detailed review, the Committee amended the Bill and prepared a report but the Bill could not be considered in the Senate and then it was tabled in the Joint sitting of Parliament.

Despite this legislation, the number of rape cases in the country had not decreased and in recent days many new rape cases had been registered in different cities of the country, he added.

He said that the committee in its next session would consider whether trials in rape laws were conducted under the new laws or with the old rules.

The Chairman said that it had been observed that some decisions had been taken by the courts in respect of issues which were legislated by the parliament.

Senator Shahdat Awan said that the status of Prosecutor General should be equal to that of Advocate General. The Prosecutor General handled all criminal cases, he added.

He suggested that the post of Prosecutor General should not fall under the Service of Pakistan. If a person appointed a prosecutor in the Service of Pakistan, he could not practice law for two years after leaving office, he added.

Ali Zafar said that the law secretary had stated that had no objection to removing the prosecutor's office from the service of Pakistan.

He asked the Law Ministry to submit a written reply on the issue of amendment in the post of Prosecutor General.