Parliament gives nod to Hyderabad Institute for Technical, Management Sciences Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The joint sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday passed Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021 with certain amendments paving way to establish Federal University in Hyderabad.

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood had moved the bill.

Moving amendments Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani said as it was the long standing demand of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Paksitan (MQM-P) to set up the university in Hyderabad which was going to be materialized.

The statement of objects and reason of the bill says, "We need to have more universities in both public and private sectors Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences' plans to follow the education policy as enunciated in vision 2025 through an increase in literacy rate apparently, it is expected to be a valuable addition in the private sector higher education.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019 had performed the groundbreaking of Hyderabad University during a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Once it is up and running, HITMS will be Hyderabad's second public university after the century-old Government College Kali Mori, which is also being upgraded.