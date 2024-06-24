Parliament Has Authority To Make Decisions For Welfare Of People: Achakzai
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Chairman of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai said on Monday that parliament, as the representative of the people of Pakistan, has the authority to make decisions for their welfare
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Chairman of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai said on Monday that parliament, as the representative of the people of Pakistan, has the authority to make decisions for their welfare.
Participating in the budget debate, he said that people have elected members of the National Assembly to highlight their problems in the supreme forum and to seek solutions for them.
He asserted that no one would be allowed to violate the constitution and that the country would be governed according to it.
He also advocated for the Senate of Pakistan to be given more powers.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah
Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ
European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC
Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens
Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France
Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..
UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Rana4 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody4 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala4 minutes ago
-
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah4 minutes ago
-
Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ4 minutes ago
-
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC26 minutes ago
-
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed35 minutes ago
-
CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister35 minutes ago
-
Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetabad receive compensation35 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi officers35 minutes ago
-
Government presents people friendly budget: Qaiser4 minutes ago
-
Senate's recommendation likely to be made part of Finance Bill: Deputy Chairman4 minutes ago