Open Menu

Parliament Has Authority To Make Decisions For Welfare Of People: Achakzai

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Parliament has authority to make decisions for welfare of people: Achakzai

Chairman of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai said on Monday that parliament, as the representative of the people of Pakistan, has the authority to make decisions for their welfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Chairman of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai said on Monday that parliament, as the representative of the people of Pakistan, has the authority to make decisions for their welfare.

Participating in the budget debate, he said that people have elected members of the National Assembly to highlight their problems in the supreme forum and to seek solutions for them.

He asserted that no one would be allowed to violate the constitution and that the country would be governed according to it.

He also advocated for the Senate of Pakistan to be given more powers.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Mahmood Khan Achakzai Parliament Budget

Recent Stories

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boos ..

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..

4 minutes ago
 Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police ..

Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody

4 minutes ago
 DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Ha ..

DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala

4 minutes ago
 PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah

PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah

4 minutes ago
 Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting ..

Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ

4 minutes ago
 European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

26 minutes ago
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferre ..

Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC

26 minutes ago
 Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds ..

Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens

26 minutes ago
 Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour ..

Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France

26 minutes ago
 Belt and Road International Skills Competition pro ..

Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..

39 minutes ago
 UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, ..

UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech

35 minutes ago
 SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 il ..

SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan