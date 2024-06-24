Parliament has authority to make decisions for welfare of people: Achakzai

Chairman of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai said on Monday that parliament, as the representative of the people of Pakistan, has the authority to make decisions for their welfare

Participating in the budget debate, he said that people have elected members of the National Assembly to highlight their problems in the supreme forum and to seek solutions for them.

He asserted that no one would be allowed to violate the constitution and that the country would be governed according to it.

He also advocated for the Senate of Pakistan to be given more powers.

