Parliament has authority to review Supreme Court powers: Khuram Dastagir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khuram Dastagir on Tuesday said the parliament has the authority to review Supreme Court's powers on evaluation of judges, formation of bench, allocation of cases and the suo moto jurisdiction of the apex court.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had reservation on the three member bench since the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but always respected the judiciary, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said PML-N would continue serving the country and would follow the law as always took measures for independence judiciary.

Dastagir said that all institutions including Supreme Court are the production of constitution.

He said PMLN and its allied parties demanded of full court bench on chief minister Punjab election for broader interest of 120 million people of the province.

The federal government would work with chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the development of the country.

replying on a question, he said the PTI in their tenure have been misused the law and jailed their opponents in fake cases.