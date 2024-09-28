Parliament Has Constitutional Right To Legislate: Talal Chaudhry
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Senator Talal Chaudhry said on Saturday "the parliament has inherent and constitutional right to legislate, and we are trying to muster more than two-thirds majority to get passed the amendments".
Addressing a press conference at his residence on Saturday, he underlined the need for political stability and said that in that connection new amendment had become imperative. He said "we are political people.
The PML-N and its partners believe in democracy, and we will allow the PTI to protest within the ambit of law".
He warned, “If anybody tries to sabotage the law and order, he will be dealt with an iron hand.”
He said the economy had been put on the right track, but the PTI activists were creating hurdles by taking anti-Pakistan steps. They were criticising chief justice of Pakistan to get undue benefit and derail the process of justice, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
33 mln children vaccinated in September polio campaign2 seconds ago
-
Authorities seal informal outlets selling petrol unlawfully9 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Biden exchange good wishes5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas8 minutes ago
-
PR decides to restore Jaffar Express from Oct 1110 minutes ago
-
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custody13 minutes ago
-
Ghandapur using KP resources to attack Punjab: Azma20 minutes ago
-
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance23 minutes ago
-
CS expresses grief over loss of lives in Mari Petroleum helicopter crash30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 24th polio case30 minutes ago
-
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis30 minutes ago
-
Five suspicious individuals shifted to police station during search operation PS Secretariat40 minutes ago