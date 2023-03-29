UrduPoint.com

Parliament Has Legislative Powers To Improve Administrative Affairs: PM

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the parliament had the power to legislate for improvement of administrative affairs.

He said the constitution of Pakistan was the guarantor of maintaining a balance between all the institutions.

Talking to a 18-member delegation of women parliamentarians belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which called on him here, the prime minster appreciated their active role in the parliament.

"Women comprise 51 percent of country's total population, therefore the participation of women in the legislation process is very important," he said adding that the government was working for women's inclusion in every sector.

He said during his tenure, the government had taken several steps to empower women that also include the legislation about women rights.

