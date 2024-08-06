Open Menu

Parliament Holds Authority To Enact Laws: Khawaja Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Parliament holds authority to enact laws: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Parliament is the supreme institution and it holds the authority to enact laws.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday, he said “We respect all institutions, but they have the mandate to interpret the constitution and not to rewrite.”

He expressed concern that interference from one institution into another would weaken the democracy. He said that democracy is far superior to dictatorship and that the respect and constitutional sanctity of the parliament must not be compromised.

He stressed the importance of continuing the democratic journey, acknowledging that while democracy has its shortcomings, these are present even in developed democracies like the UK and the US. "The US and UK are also struggling; candidates are being attacked in the US," he added.

He added that despite political differences, the institutions of the country must not be attacked.

The minister said, “No system is flawless. We should be thankful that the system is operational in our country. Some people may have some reservations about it, but Parliament is respectable, and question marks should not be placed on it.”

He argued that questioning the legitimacy of Parliament would weaken the system and urged political parties to work towards strengthening democracy and the Parliament.

Regarding the Kashmir issue, the minister highlighted national unity on the matter and reiterated Pakistan’s stance that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions. He lamented that resolutions on Kashmir and Palestine had not been implemented and said that the will of the people of Kashmir must be respected.

He said that Pakistan has fought wars over Kashmir and that the people of Kashmir have made significant sacrifices for liberation from Indian occupation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Defence Minister United Nations Palestine Parliament Democracy Superior United Kingdom May Dictator All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

10 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

10 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan