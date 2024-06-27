Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker

National Assembly (NA) Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said the Parliament House is under threat, prompting the implementation of robust security measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) National Assembly (NA) Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said the Parliament House is under threat, prompting the implementation of robust security measures.

During the session, Shehryar Afridi, a member of the Sunni Ittehad Council, raised concerns about the extensive presence of police and security personnel within the Parliament House premises.

He highlighted that the heightened security had been causing difficulties for members of Parliament.

In response, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged the security concerns, stating, "Parliament House is facing a threat, which necessitated these security arrangements."