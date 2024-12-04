Open Menu

Parliament House Lit Up In Orange To Observe 16 Days Of Activism Against Gender-based Violence

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Parliament House lit up in orange to observe 16 days of activism against gender-based violence

In a historic and symbolic move, the Parliament House of Pakistan has been illuminated in orange lights to mark the global campaign of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) In a historic and symbolic move, the Parliament House of Pakistan has been illuminated in orange lights to mark the global campaign of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

This initiative was undertaken on the proposal of MNA Dr Shahida Rehmani, Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

The orange illumination represents a brighter future free from violence and a united stand against gender-based discrimination. This gesture aligns with the global theme of the 16 Days of Activism campaign and emphasizes the role of parliamentarians in advocating for gender equality and justice.

The Secretary of WPC stated, “This illumination is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of women and girls in Pakistan. The Parliament of Pakistan stands as a beacon of hope and a platform for action in this critical fight.”

The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus has consistently championed legislative and policy initiatives to address gender-based violence and promote women's empowerment. This gesture is part of a broader series of activities planned by the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus to observe the 16 Days of Activism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Orange Women From

Recent Stories

11 injured in roof collapse

11 injured in roof collapse

1 minute ago
 KU Academic Council approves launching 4-year degr ..

KU Academic Council approves launching 4-year degree program in AI

1 minute ago
 Evenepoel says 'long journey' ahead after postal v ..

Evenepoel says 'long journey' ahead after postal van collision

1 minute ago
 Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Dera

Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Dera

1 minute ago
 Senior psychologist calls for action against Gende ..

Senior psychologist calls for action against Gender-Based Violence in Sindh

17 minutes ago
 RWN organizes national conference on FoRB

RWN organizes national conference on FoRB

17 minutes ago
Smog prevention: 2 cases registered, 32 warnings i ..

Smog prevention: 2 cases registered, 32 warnings issued in last 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 VC visits various departments to oversee the exami ..

VC visits various departments to oversee the examination process

17 minutes ago
 Deal signed to boost sustainable aviation fuel pro ..

Deal signed to boost sustainable aviation fuel production in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 PCB Inter-Club Tournament final round begins tomor ..

PCB Inter-Club Tournament final round begins tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 BISP discusses modalities to launch pilot project ..

BISP discusses modalities to launch pilot project of skill training

11 minutes ago
 CCoSOEs gives nod to reconstitution of PCP, PR, OP ..

CCoSOEs gives nod to reconstitution of PCP, PR, OPF Boards

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan