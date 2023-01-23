Parliament House to remain closed for three days after a 'short circuit'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Parliament House will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as a precautionary measure after a short circuit in the building on Sunday.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani immediately took notice of the situation and directed the authorities concerned to immediately check the electric wiring of the building and address the problem.

They have also directed the concerned officials to secure the wiring and cleaned entire the building thoroughly. All employees of the National Assembly and Senate will work from home.

According to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat, there was no loss of life or property in the incident.

The Senate session which was scheduled on Monday has also been adjourned to meet again on Thursday.