Parliament House to resume routine functioning after fixation of fault

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Parliament House will resume routine functioning from Thursday after a three-day comprehensive electrical audit and fixation of various electrical faults pertaining to sensitive electronic gadgets and overall wiring of the entire building by the experts.

According to a press release, after hard work and continuous efforts, concerned authorities have been able to fix the fault that resulted in minor short-circuit in parliament building a couple of days ago.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf monitored the overall operations and directed the concerned to take all precautionary measures to avoid any future untoward incidents.

Senate Chairman and National Assembly Speaker were of the view that human safety is crucial and every effort must be made to overcome loopholes in the system.

Both the postponed sessions of National Assembly and Senate would now resume as per revised scheduled. The Senate will meet on Thursday (January 26, 2023) at 11:00am and National Assembly at 11:00am on Friday , (January 27, 2023) in their respective halls.