Parliament Is Best Forum To Address Political, National Issues : Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:01 PM

Parliament is best forum to address political, national issues : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehrikh e Insaf (PTI) was in reality the party of common people and remained always ready for the welfare of masses and resolving the national issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehrikh e Insaf (PTI) was in reality the party of common people and remained always ready for the welfare of masses and resolving the national issues.

Talking to a private news channel he said "the nation is mature enough and knows the sincerity of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that was the reason they rejected the other parties in general elections 2018".

While criticizing Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's Azadi march he said Maulana needed to show political maturity as protests and sit-ins were not solution of resolving the important issues.

"Maulana knows that he could not achieve his goals from the lockdown as his politics was rejected by the people in the general election 2018 but he is just trying to discontinue the accountability process," he remarked.

"The globe is looking towards the old-decade issue Kashmir as PM Imran Khan has also not left any stone unturned to resolve and highlight the Kashmir issue at international front", he added.

He said all political parties must show political maturity for the solution of the matters and be focused to use the fora of parliament to address the issues.

