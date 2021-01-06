Parliament is best forum to discuss every issue: Ch.Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the government was ready to hold dialogue with opposition on every important issue except NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) as opposition should come in the parliament to discuss and resolve public problems.

Talking to a news channel, he said the parliament was the best forum to discuss the national issues.

The minister said opposition wanted to hold discussion first on the corruption cases which were made against their leaderships during their governments.

He urged that the government and opposition should sit together for resolving the national issues including terrorism, extremism and reforms in different sectors.

Replying to a question, he said there was dire need to bring infrastructural reforms in the all political parties because unfortunately personalities were more power full than the political parties in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Fawad said chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and vice president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Maryam Nawaz had no contribution in the country's politics except one was the son of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari and second was the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.