UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliament Is Best Forum To Discuss Every Issue: Ch.Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Parliament is best forum to discuss every issue: Ch.Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the government was ready to hold dialogue with opposition on every important issue except NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) as opposition should come in the parliament to discuss and resolve public problems.

Talking to a news channel, he said the parliament was the best forum to discuss the national issues.

The minister said opposition wanted to hold discussion first on the corruption cases which were made against their leaderships during their governments.

He urged that the government and opposition should sit together for resolving the national issues including terrorism, extremism and reforms in different sectors.

Replying to a question, he said there was dire need to bring infrastructural reforms in the all political parties because unfortunately personalities were more power full than the political parties in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Fawad said chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and vice president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Maryam Nawaz had no contribution in the country's politics except one was the son of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari and second was the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

34 minutes ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

34 minutes ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

15 minutes ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

15 minutes ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC Confirms Only Russia, Kazakhstan Allowed to B ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.