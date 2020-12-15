UrduPoint.com
Parliament Is Best Forum To Resolve Solution: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Tuesday that the opposition should show understanding and come to parliament to redress public issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties should show prudence and foresight as parliament was the only forum where political issues can be resolved.

Besides, the opposition should not talk unconstitutionally and undemocratically, while the government was willing to negotiate in the national interest apart from the (NRO) National Reconciliation Ordinance and (NAB) National Accountability Bureau cases, he added.

Respond to a question, he said that it did not matter to the government whether the opposition would go on a long march or resign from the assemblies whenever they wanted, but they would have to take a constitutional and democratic path to resolve the issues.

The people across the country had rejected the PDM narrative, he added.

