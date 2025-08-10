Parliament is strong foundation of democracy: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said that Parliament is the strong foundation of democracy and the true voice of millions of people in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while congratulating the nation and all Members of Parliament on the completion of 78 years of the institution.

The Minister said that the institution, established 78 years ago, is the guarantor of the people’s rights and the Constitution, and it has played a vital role in the country’s political, social, and constitutional history. He said that from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP has always struggled for the supremacy of Parliament and the survival of democracy.

The Provincial Minister reaffirmed that all possible measures will continue to be taken to strengthen democracy and protect the rights of the people. He added that Pakistan’s journey of development and prosperity continues under the guidance of Parliament and the leadership of the PPP.

Meanwhile, Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah paid tribute to Dr.

Ruth Pfau on her 8th death anniversary, stating that she was a symbol of selfless love for humanity and sacrifice. She devoted more than half a century to the eradication of leprosy in Pakistan and, through her tireless efforts, made Pakistan one of the few countries in the world where leprosy has been completely controlled.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the institution founded by Dr. Ruth Pfau, “Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre” and other projects have turned the dream of a leprosy-free Pakistan into a reality. Thanks to her unwavering dedication, determination, and service, thousands of people are now living healthy lives.

The Provincial Minister said that the Sindh Government is determined to continue Dr. Ruth Pfau’s mission and will take further measures to provide better and modern facilities to the public in the health sector. He added that Pakistan will always be proud of Dr. Ruth Pfau’s unforgettable services, and her life will remain a beacon of light for future generations.