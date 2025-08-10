Parliament Is Strong Foundation Of Democracy: Nasir Shah
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said that Parliament is the strong foundation of democracy and the true voice of millions of people in Pakistan.
He expressed these views while congratulating the nation and all Members of Parliament on the completion of 78 years of the institution.
The Minister said that the institution, established 78 years ago, is the guarantor of the people’s rights and the Constitution, and it has played a vital role in the country’s political, social, and constitutional history. He said that from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP has always struggled for the supremacy of Parliament and the survival of democracy.
The Provincial Minister reaffirmed that all possible measures will continue to be taken to strengthen democracy and protect the rights of the people. He added that Pakistan’s journey of development and prosperity continues under the guidance of Parliament and the leadership of the PPP.
Meanwhile, Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah paid tribute to Dr.
Ruth Pfau on her 8th death anniversary, stating that she was a symbol of selfless love for humanity and sacrifice. She devoted more than half a century to the eradication of leprosy in Pakistan and, through her tireless efforts, made Pakistan one of the few countries in the world where leprosy has been completely controlled.
Nasir Hussain Shah said that the institution founded by Dr. Ruth Pfau, “Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre” and other projects have turned the dream of a leprosy-free Pakistan into a reality. Thanks to her unwavering dedication, determination, and service, thousands of people are now living healthy lives.
The Provincial Minister said that the Sindh Government is determined to continue Dr. Ruth Pfau’s mission and will take further measures to provide better and modern facilities to the public in the health sector. He added that Pakistan will always be proud of Dr. Ruth Pfau’s unforgettable services, and her life will remain a beacon of light for future generations.
Recent Stories
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three more arrested in double murder case26 seconds ago
-
Independence Day ceremony held at IUB31 seconds ago
-
Sindh Govt agrees to address Transporter's legitimate concerns38 seconds ago
-
Parliament is strong foundation of democracy: Nasir Shah41 seconds ago
-
Thief stabs security guard to death44 seconds ago
-
Matrix Pakistan Summit stresses for youth innovation, empowerment, technology adoption11 minutes ago
-
8,000 kg foul-smelling meat discarded in Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
Independence Day preparations peak11 minutes ago
-
Dental hygienist urges public to visit dentist every six months for better oral health41 minutes ago
-
Kohat police foil arms smuggling attempt, arrest 3 suspects41 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan attends 282nd Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai41 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui terms Indian claim of downing Pakistani aircraft as ‘baseless, farcical'41 minutes ago