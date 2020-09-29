Parliament is the best forum for discussion on political issues, says Ali Muhammad Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The State Minister’s statement has come after PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz who had last week urged the politicians not to go to any place other than the parliament for discussion on important political issues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said political issues should be addressed in the Parliament which is the best forum for the purpose.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the government was not afraid of the opposition parties or their any anti-government movement.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv channel

The Minister for State said that if opposition wanted to tender resignation from the parliament then it should not do it happily. The government, it said, would hold elections on their seats and people would elect their new representatives.

Replying to a question, he said Gilgit-Baltistan was a sensitive issue and the government would take all the stakeholders on board before taking any decision in that regard.

He also said Prime Minister Imran Khan would remain as prime minister till 2023 and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would win the next general elections with thumping majority due to its five years performance.

Last week, Maryam Nawaz also made such statement that political issues should be discussed in the parliament and neither the politicians should be invited to any other place nor should they go to such places.

She made this statement in the context of parliamentary leaders’ meeting with Army Chief General Bajwa on Gilgit-Baltistan issue.