UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliament Is The Best Forum For Discussion On Political Issues, Says Ali Muhammad Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:00 PM

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on political issues, says Ali Muhammad Khan

The State Minister’s statement has come after PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz who had last week urged the politicians not to go to any place other than the parliament for discussion on important political issues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said political issues should be addressed in the Parliament which is the best forum for the purpose.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the government was not afraid of the opposition parties or their any anti-government movement.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv channel

The Minister for State said that if opposition wanted to tender resignation from the parliament then it should not do it happily. The government, it said, would hold elections on their seats and people would elect their new representatives.

Replying to a question, he said Gilgit-Baltistan was a sensitive issue and the government would take all the stakeholders on board before taking any decision in that regard.

He also said Prime Minister Imran Khan would remain as prime minister till 2023 and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would win the next general elections with thumping majority due to its five years performance.

Last week, Maryam Nawaz also made such statement that political issues should be discussed in the parliament and neither the politicians should be invited to any other place nor should they go to such places.

She made this statement in the context of parliamentary leaders’ meeting with Army Chief General Bajwa on Gilgit-Baltistan issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Army Parliament General Qamar Javed Bajwa TV All From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

6 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

24 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

36 minutes ago

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

45 minutes ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before accountabil ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.