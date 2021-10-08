UrduPoint.com

Parliament Is The Forum To Resolve Political Problems: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Parliament is the forum to resolve political problems: Ali Muhammad

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that the government and opposition should solve political problem in the Parliament and should avoid to drag matter to the courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that the government and opposition should solve political problem in the Parliament and should avoid to drag matter to the courts.

Talking to a private news channel he said, it was the dire need to reform the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law for transparent accountability.

He said the opposition should come up with positive points in the Parliament to have discussion before declaration of law, as it was only the ordinance rather of calling it black law.

About the appointment of new NAB chairman, he said the sitting chief will continue work till finalization of new name so that no gap could be witnessed.

He said, if any of the government official would have assets beyond the means, could not be spared, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz rather of asking accountability, should provide money trail before the court in their cases.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Money Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Efforts under way to make Murree, surrounding area ..

Efforts under way to make Murree, surrounding areas ideal tourist resort: Commis ..

10 minutes ago
 Nation marked 16th anniversary of 2005 earthquake ..

Nation marked 16th anniversary of 2005 earthquake as 'National Day for Raising A ..

10 minutes ago
 President launches breast cancer awareness campaig ..

President launches breast cancer awareness campaign

10 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Has Until Late June to Rule on Ts ..

US Supreme Court Has Until Late June to Rule on Tsarnaev Case

10 minutes ago
 US, Mexico Launch New High-Level Security Dialogue ..

US, Mexico Launch New High-Level Security Dialogue in Mexico City on Friday

51 minutes ago
 Guterres Asks to Postpone Friday's UN-ASEAN Minist ..

Guterres Asks to Postpone Friday's UN-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting - Spokesperson

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.