Parliament is the forum to resolve political problems: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that the government and opposition should solve political problem in the Parliament and should avoid to drag matter to the courts.

Talking to a private news channel he said, it was the dire need to reform the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law for transparent accountability.

He said the opposition should come up with positive points in the Parliament to have discussion before declaration of law, as it was only the ordinance rather of calling it black law.

About the appointment of new NAB chairman, he said the sitting chief will continue work till finalization of new name so that no gap could be witnessed.

He said, if any of the government official would have assets beyond the means, could not be spared, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz rather of asking accountability, should provide money trail before the court in their cases.