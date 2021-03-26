Parliament is voice of people, cannot be ignored: Yousuf Raza Gilani

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday said parliament was the voice of people, that could not be ignored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday said parliament was the voice of people, that could not be ignored.

Addressing a press conference along with Raja Parvaiz Ashraf and PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had a clear stance over resignations issue and added we must not leave any parliamentary option unchallenged and that was why; we contested Senate elections.

He said PPP was ready for the long march and all the preparations were in place but resignations bracketed with the long march was a novel thing for the party. The PPP wanted to discuss the resignations issue in its central executive committee's meeting and so as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had given us the time to ponder it in party's core committee.

He said the issue of opposition leader's slot in the Senate was discussed in a PDM's subcommittee. He quoted Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as saying, being the largest opposition party in the Senate, it had the right to get the slot of opposition leader.

He said PPP Parliamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari had contacted PDM's component parties and so as several parties contacted him on the issue of opposition leader's slot in Senate.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami National Party also promised to support the PPP in that regard. The independent senators from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas also supported the PPP.

A group of four senators, led by PML-N Senator Dilawar, had supported the PPP candidate for the slot of opposition leader in Senate. Thus the party enjoyed the support of 30 opposition senators, he added.

Gilani claimed that he had won the Senate chairman election but the matter was in the court now.

He said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had contacted Asif Zardari and asked not to issue any controversial statement but today a senior office bearer of the PML-N had claimed mustering the majority support in Senate with the help of Balochistan Awami Party which was incorrect.

"We want the PDM should be intact to struggle against price-hike, poverty, unemployment and for supremacy of the Constitution," he added.

He vowed to continue fighting for legal rights of the people as an opposition leader in the Senate.