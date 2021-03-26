UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliament Is Voice Of People, Cannot Be Ignored: Yousuf Raza Gilani

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:51 PM

Parliament is voice of people, cannot be ignored: Yousuf Raza Gilani

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday said parliament was the voice of people, that could not be ignored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday said parliament was the voice of people, that could not be ignored.

Addressing a press conference along with Raja Parvaiz Ashraf and PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had a clear stance over resignations issue and added we must not leave any parliamentary option unchallenged and that was why; we contested Senate elections.

He said PPP was ready for the long march and all the preparations were in place but resignations bracketed with the long march was a novel thing for the party. The PPP wanted to discuss the resignations issue in its central executive committee's meeting and so as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had given us the time to ponder it in party's core committee.

He said the issue of opposition leader's slot in the Senate was discussed in a PDM's subcommittee. He quoted Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as saying, being the largest opposition party in the Senate, it had the right to get the slot of opposition leader.

He said PPP Parliamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari had contacted PDM's component parties and so as several parties contacted him on the issue of opposition leader's slot in Senate.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami National Party also promised to support the PPP in that regard. The independent senators from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas also supported the PPP.

A group of four senators, led by PML-N Senator Dilawar, had supported the PPP candidate for the slot of opposition leader in Senate. Thus the party enjoyed the support of 30 opposition senators, he added.

Gilani claimed that he had won the Senate chairman election but the matter was in the court now.

He said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had contacted Asif Zardari and asked not to issue any controversial statement but today a senior office bearer of the PML-N had claimed mustering the majority support in Senate with the help of Balochistan Awami Party which was incorrect.

"We want the PDM should be intact to struggle against price-hike, poverty, unemployment and for supremacy of the Constitution," he added.

He vowed to continue fighting for legal rights of the people as an opposition leader in the Senate.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Senate Balochistan Awami National Party Raja Pervaiz Ashraf FATA Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Long March Pakistan Peoples Party All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Russian Security Council Approves Draft Foundation ..

2 minutes ago

Development work in housing schemes enters into la ..

2 minutes ago

People like Haseena Moin, Kanwal Naseer never die: ..

2 minutes ago

Management boards to be constituted to improve ser ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh High Court Bar Association election to be he ..

5 minutes ago

Half of US States to Open Up Vaccine Eligibility t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.