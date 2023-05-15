Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

(@Abdulla99267510)

The matters of national and international importance will be discussed during the session.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2023) Joint Session of the Parliament resumes at the Parliament House in Islamabad today at four in the afternoon.

The matters of national and international importance will be discussed during the session.

The development of holding session today came at the moment when the Supreme Court is due to take up the plea of the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking review of its previous orders regarding elections on May 14.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif emphasized that the parliament should assert its power and send a strong message to defend its territory.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Monday, he said a section of the judiciary is giving unprecedented concessions to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in corruption cases.

He suggested the House to hold discussion on the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law.

In his remarks, Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz strongly condemned the recent violent acts in the country.

He said those who attacked the Corps Commander House in Lahore and the monuments of martyrs are enemies of the state.

He said the trained elements of the PTI were behind these despicable acts. He emphasized the need for expressing complete solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

Salahuddin of MQM said the recent violent acts are intolerable. He said the judiciary is giving concessions to PTI Chairman Imran Khan at whose behest public and private properties were ransacked.