Parliament joint sitting rescheduled on March 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The joint sitting of the Parliament has been rescheduled as the special session will be held at Parliament House on March 15 at 4:00 p.m. instead of February 28.

The Speaker National Assembly has made changes in the schedule of joint sittings in the exercise of powers delegated under Rule 4 of the Joint Sittings of Parliament Rules, 1973, a news release said on Monday.

The National Assembly secretariat has issued the notification of change in the schedule of the joint session of the Parliament.