Parliament Joint Sitting Rescheduled On March 15
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The joint sitting of the Parliament has been rescheduled as the special session will be held at Parliament House on March 15 at 4:00 p.m. instead of February 28.
The Speaker National Assembly has made changes in the schedule of joint sittings in the exercise of powers delegated under Rule 4 of the Joint Sittings of Parliament Rules, 1973, a news release said on Monday.
The National Assembly secretariat has issued the notification of change in the schedule of the joint session of the Parliament.