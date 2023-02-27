UrduPoint.com

Parliament Joint Sitting Rescheduled On March 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Parliament joint sitting rescheduled on March 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The joint sitting of the Parliament has been rescheduled as the special session will be held at Parliament House on March 15 at 4:00 p.m. instead of February 28.

The Speaker National Assembly has made changes in the schedule of joint sittings in the exercise of powers delegated under Rule 4 of the Joint Sittings of Parliament Rules, 1973, a news release said on Monday.

The National Assembly secretariat has issued the notification of change in the schedule of the joint session of the Parliament.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament February March P

Recent Stories

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing t ..

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing to register Emirati employees w ..

53 minutes ago
 North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers marty ..

North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with t ..

58 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitiou ..

E&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitious digital future for consumers

1 hour ago
 Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

2 hours ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

3 hours ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.