Parliament-Kashmir-Debate-"Three (Last) - Islamabad"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Speaking during the joint sitting, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz said the acts of Modi would destabilize the region, adding move of India to change special status of Kashmir would ignite the indigenous freedom movement.

He said every section of society had supported the Kashmir cause but despite all the efforts desired results could not be achieved in the past.

He said India due to its stubbornness had kept people of the region poor and missed no opportunity to destabilize Pakistan.

India carried out acts of terrorism in Pakistan and tried to use regional multilateral platforms for its own vested interests, he added.

Shibli said India posed itself as a democratic and secular country but elected a leader who wanted to create a Hindu state in a land which was multi cultural and multi religious.

Pakistan should look at its internal problems because of which the country's economy and institutions could not be strengthened, he added.

He said till the time Pakistan would remain dependent on other countries, it would not move ahead.

Shibli said Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir had increased, adding every Pakistani was ready to defend the motherland.

He said the international community should take notice of the fact that another Hitler was in the making in the form of Modi.

The wrong actions of India would have repercussions across the world, he added.

Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool said Kashmir was a disputed territory and India's intentions had become clear after it revoked the article 370 of its constitution.

He said resolutions of the United Nations on the Kashmir issue were very clear and Pakistan should approach the Security Council and raise the matter there once again.

The issue of Kashmir would be settled only according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he added.

The minister said delegations from Pakistan should visit different parts of the world to apprise about situation in Kashmir.

India was using pellet guns and cluster bombs against the Kashmiris, he said adding Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan whose people would fight till the last drop of their blood.

MNA Maulana Abdul Wasey condemned the steps taken by India for the last 70 years against the Kashmiri people including the revocation of the article 370 of its constitution.

He said Kashmir was longstanding dispute between India and Pakistan, adding President Donald Trump said that India wanted mediation but later India denied any such claim.

Senator Aurangzeb said the nation was united on the Kashmir issue and called for practical steps to end sufferings of Kashmiris.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said it was responsibility of Pakistanis to support Kashmiris, adding Pakistan was ready to counter any act of aggression by India.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said Pakistan could face aggression by India, adding heads of security institutions should hold an in camera briefing for parliamentarians.

He said on the occasion of August 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan should meet leaders of the Opposition to send a message of unity.