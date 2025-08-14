Parliament Marks 78th Independence Day With Cake-cutting Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 01:53 AM
A simple and grand ceremony was held at the Office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan, Quetta on the occasion of Independence Day Wednesday, in which all the officers and employees of the office participated
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A cake-cutting ceremony was held in the chamber of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House to commemorate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day. The event was attended by Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and members of the National Assembly.
On the occasion, the Speaker and MNAs offered prayers for Pakistan’s continued progress, stability, and prosperity.
Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the nation and fellow parliamentarians, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underscored that independence is a profound blessing.
He further stated that the success of the Marka-e-Haq against India lends special significance to this year’s Independence Day celebrations, adding that the historic victory has elevated the spirit and joy of the occasion.
