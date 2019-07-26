UrduPoint.com
Parliament Most Instrumental Institution For Effective Implementation Of SDG Agenda 2030: Ch Shafique

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:32 PM

Parliament most instrumental institution for effective implementation of SDG Agenda 2030: Ch Shafique

Executive Director Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique Friday said parliament was the most instrumental institution for effective implementation of Sustain Development Goals (SDG) Agenda 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Executive Director Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique Friday said parliament was the most instrumental institution for effective implementation of Sustain Development Goals (SDG) Agenda 2030.

While addressing the Post High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) National Conference held here, he said that parliamentarians have critical role to play in order to oversight the implementation of SDGs in Pakistan.

Nafeesa Khattak, a member of National Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs, said that "We would like to focus on SDGs for (education) and will focus on girls' right to quality secondary education".

There was a dire need for building the capacity of parliamentarians to understand SDGs and VNR processes, she added.

Shakeel Ahmed from UNDP emphasized upon the need to collective platform of the related stakeholders for the realization of SDGs.

Ali Kemal from SDGs Unit Planning Commission of Pakistan said, "We did engage with CSOs for the preparation of VNR however, we appreciate Pakistan Development Alliance role in accessing to the district level stakeholders during this whole process."Hashim Bilal, Country Director VSO Pakistan, Munazza Gillani, Country Director Sight savers, Khalid Naeem, Executive Director, SEDA also spoke on the occasion.

The conference was attended by parliamentarians, representatives from SDGs Unit Planning Commission of Pakistan, CSOs, media, academia, economists, people living with disabilities, child protection institutions, young people organizations, minorities, transgender communities and private sector.

