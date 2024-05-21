Parliament, mother of all institutions, must be accorded utmost respect: Irfan Siddiqui

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, said that the parliament is the mother of all institutions and must be accorded the utmost respect.

Speaking in the Senate, he said that the parliament has the inherent right to legislate. He said that all institutions must act according to the roles defined in the country's constitution.

Responding to points raised by opposition leader Shibli Faraz, Siddiqui remarked that it would have been more appropriate if these issues had been highlighted during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He condemned the attack on PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan and said that the law minister is expected to present a report on the incident to the House tomorrow.

Siddiqui also recalled an incident where an elected prime minister was removed from office for not taking a salary from his son.

He said that decisions must be made according to the law and should not be based on personal likes and dislikes.